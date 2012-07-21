Match Preview: NPSL Midwest Championship, AFC Cleveland v. Madison 56ers

The Madison 56ers are a formidable opponent with a 14-5-0 record in 2012, including a 9-3 record in league play. Madison’s biggest win was a 8-2 defeat of the Milwaukee Bavarians on June 10.

The 56ers are led by Head Coach Jim Launder. They are known for their attacking style, which has resulted in three players with six goals each. Anthony Santaga (University of Hartford) and Carlos McCrary (University of North Carolina) provide a scoring punch moving forward, while versatile attacker Stacy Terry (Huntingdon College) can play almost anywhere on the field.

Derek Pitts (UW-Madison) and Jack Keeling (Jamestown College) are solid players in the midfield that can attack and create opportunities for others. Defender Chris Brown (UW-Platteville) leads the backline in front of keeper Ryan Onwukwe (UW-Parkside), who finished the season with four clean sheets.

AFC Cleveland is led by head coach Andy Hoggarth, who is also the head men’s and women’s soccer coach at Thiel College in Greenville, PA.

The Royals finished with a 4-7-1 record in league play and made it to the Midwest Championships by defeating Detroit City FC and the Erie Admirals last weekend.

Cleveland has quite a scoring punch upfront with Akron’s Tommy Schmitt and Case Western Reserve’s Vinny Bell leading the attack. Ohio State’s Michael Matlock and Duquesne’s Carter Poe anchor the midfield, while fellow Zip Bryan Gallego and English defender Ruairidh Winters help protect goalkeepers Ben Yabrow (Case Western Reserve) and Andrian McAdams (University of Akron).