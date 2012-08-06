Pelé Sports to the Rescue

Pelé Sports is a modern-day superhero, coming to the aid of those in the soccer world that are in need.

They are a brand that embraces fashion, comfort, technology, and a legendary name. And most importantly they support grassroots soccer because they care about the sport.

Pelé himself grew up playing on the streets of Brazil, building the foundation for what he would later call “the beautiful game”. He knew that soccer is a game for all, not just the wealthy and the privileged.

Pelé Sports has been active throughout the country, doing good work to promote the sport we all love. From New York City to Denver to Los Angeles to Ohio, this company has made a difference in many ways.

Three events in the Big Apple showcased the company’s good work. First, the “Just Kickin It in Pink” matches raised over $20,000 for Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Next, the Tribeca Film Fest Celebrity Soccer Match saw funds going to the Claudio Reyna Foundation. Finally, Pelé Sports pitched in to support the Kicking + Screening Soccer Film Festival.

The company also sponsored Denver Street Soccer on their journey to the National Championships. It was important for them to support players and teams in their own backyard as the company is based out of Colorado.

And possibly the most heartfelt contribution was to the After School All-Stars in Los Angeles. This organization helps kids stay active in sports and activities after the school day is finished. Students have opportunities to develop skills in a wide array of areas including the performing arts, nutrition, physical fitness, and community service. And they provide homework assistance and tutoring to students in need. Pelé Sports was there to provide gear for the participants, helping lower fees in the process.

The most publicized was Pelé Sports’ support of the USA Deaf National Teams as they prepared for the World Deaf Football Championships. Both the men and women’s national teams trained in Pelé Sports gear and were thrilled with the product. Keep in mind these teams were playing against the world’s best and were almost left without any gear, but Pelé Sports came through in the end. The company wouldn’t let these great teams go to Turkey without the proper gear as they were representing our country on a global stage.

Pelé Sports has also been incredibly active in the Midwest. They supported the 2011 Samurai Sportswear Soccer Combines, a series of free combines in Canton, Ohio that attracted 165 elite athletes from 10 states and 3 countries. Linking elite players with potential college scholarships is a good deed and Pelé Sports was there.

This summer Pelé Sports was the top sponsor for the ISN Cup, a free youth soccer showcase that brought top teams in from Ohio and Pennsylvania. Not including the first WPSL match in NE Ohio and the first women’s pro match in Stark County history. Growing the game and giving premier players an outlet to show their talent is a righteous act and Pelé Sports was there.

Simply put, Pelé Sports cares about the game everywhere it is played. Whether it is outfitting referees working for free or providing elite athletes in need with gear, Pelé Sports is always there.

Soccer is their only business and their employees live and breathe the game just like the rest of us. Their boots are on the cutting edge of technology, setting a standard for others to follow. Their clothing lines offer players and fans fashionable gear that bears the name of the greatest player to ever live. In other words, Pelé Sports is the epitome of cool.

If you want to be the best, you have to wear the best and that is Pelé Sports. Just ask Martin Stranzl, Omar Cummings, Jacob Hustedt or the many other athletes across the globe that depend on the brand each and every day.