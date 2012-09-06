British Actor Clive Owen Narrates BEING: LIVERPOOL

Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Clive Owen has been selected to narrate the groundbreaking new television series from FOX Sports Media Group, BEING: LIVERPOOL. The six-episode series by Emmy Award-winning producer Scott Boggins is set to debut on Sunday, Sept. 16 on FOX and is available to a worldwide audience of well over 300 million homes.

BEING: LIVERPOOL profiles one of soccer’s most iconic and influential sporting institutions in Liverpool Football Club. The documentary marks the first time that cameras have been allowed inside a Barclays Premier League locker room, with FOX Sports onsite during the club’s formative transition under new manager Brendan Rodgers. Never before has this type of access been seen inside a global football power.

Owen’s inclusion adds another layer of authenticity to BEING: LIVERPOOL, as the renowned English actor, who has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, is a lifelong fan of the Anfield club. The London native broke onto the scene starring in Mike Hodges’ sleeper hit Croupier and later went on to earn a Golden Globe Award and pick-up an Academy Award nomination for his work in Mike Nichols’ Closer alongside Julia Roberts, Jude Law and Natalie Portman. His credits also include a starring role opposite Angelina Jolie in the romantic war drama Beyond Borders; the Mike Hodges thriller I’ll Sleep When I Am Dead; Sin City, which co-starred Bruce Willis, Benicio Del Toro, Rosario Dawson and Jessica Alba; Spike Lee’s thriller Inside Man opposite Denzel Washington and Jodie Foster; Alfonso Cuaron’s critically acclaimed action-packed film Children of Men opposite Julianne Moore and Michael Caine and most recently was seen in the HBO film Hemingway and Gellhorn for which he received a Best Actor Emmy nomination.

FSMG’s BEING franchise gives fans a deep, thoughtful look at the superstars and teams of today from their point-of-view at critical junctures and telling moments that show the viewer who and what they really are. It is intended to be an all-access invitation into the personal and professional lives of some of the iconic people and institutions in today’s sporting landscape, beginning with England’s legendary Liverpool Football Club.

BEING: LIVERPOOL premieres Sunday, Sept. 16 on FOX, either preceding (3:00 PM ET) or following (4:30 PM ET) local NFL on FOX singleheader coverage, with two repeats that night on FOX Soccer. The program repeats throughout the week on National Geographic Channel, FOX Sports Networks and FUEL TV. MundoFOX, America’s newest over-the-air Spanish-language broadcast network, debuts the series on Sept. 22 (2:00 PM ET). Given the broad U.S. reach of FOX and extensive international distribution of the series, the first episode of BEING: LIVERPOOL is available to more than 300 million homes worldwide. Such wide distribution is fitting in that Liverpool is one of the most decorated soccer clubs in the world, with 18 topflight English titles, seven FA Cups and a record eight League Cups to its name. Future episodes of BEING: LIVERPOOL debut in prime time on FOX Soccer and MundoFOX beginning Sunday, Sept. 23 (9:00 PM ET/PT), with repeats on National Geographic Channel, FSN and FUEL TV (check local listings).