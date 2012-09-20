Replacing A Legend: Who Should Follow Porter at UA?

Saying Caleb Porter is going to be difficult to replace is a bit of a simplistic statement. Porter, one of the top coaches in collegiate soccer history, has made The University of Akron a soccer school in the middle of American football country.

Hiring someone to take over for Porter is a historic move for Akron AD Tom Wistrcill, who must carefully weigh all the options on the table. The options are many and the university appears to be investigating all possible candidates, both internal and external. Current players need to be reassured that the program will remain in the top flight, while prospective recruits need to be convinced that the Zips program will still get them to the next level.

Rumors of players transferring out or contemplating an early move to MLS are rampant. Some sources suggest that transfers and early exits to the pros could result in a 50% turnover from this year’s team. That was pretty common under Porter’s tenure as players looking for more playing time would be replaced by the nation’s top recruits.

According to reports out of Akron, as many as 12-15 players are currently contemplating transfers. Simply put, the program will look very different when spring practice rolls around next year.

On the financial side of things, Porter brought millions into the program through his camps that are considered to be the best in the country. This money helped them fund overseas trips and a recruiting budget other programs only dream of.

Who will be at the helm and lead Akron into the next generation of soccer success? Here are some thoughts:

Jared Embick-Akron’s associate head coach may be the first choice for the Zips, considering the fact that he knows the system and has already been a big part of the recruiting process under Porter. Embick, who was named the top assistant coach in the country in 2010, has the same mindset as Porter and is highly respected among the players. The knocks against Embick are his lack of DI head coaching experience and the fact that he is not a big-time name on the national scene. A similar situation worked out well for the University of North Carolina. Carlos Somoano went from assistant to National Coach of the Year in just his second year in charge. A national championship in 2011 was a big reason for the award. Claudio Reyna-The former U.S. national team star is responsible for creating a national coaching curriculum for the USSF, his current employer. Reyna is the big name Akron is looking for and would instantly bring credibility to the future of the program. Hiring Reyna would make everyone happy: players, alums, administrators, and yes even the media. Reyna could make soccer even bigger here in NE Ohio. His experience playing overseas in the biggest leagues would be invaluable to his players. It can’t hurt that Reyna has a positive relationship with Porter and there is a great deal of respect between the two. Todd Yeagley-The current Indiana University head coach is widely considered to be among the top college coaches in the country. It would be a small step up for Yeagley, who has continued to have success at IU. Porter has roots at Indiana and this would be a seamless transition, swapping one top college coach for another. Yeagley played professionally in MLS and even worked in the Columbus Crew front office, another added bonus. Mike Lapper-The longtime Crew assistant also has an accomplished national team and professional career, even though he is not as high-profile as Reyna. He does have seven years of coaching experience at the pro level with the Crew and was believed to be the second choice behind Porter for the Timbers job. Lapper is the consummate professional and has developed many players in MLS. Over ¼ of the current team has connections to the Columbus Crew’s youth programs so Lapper would have a familiarity with the players. Curt Onalfo-The former D.C. and Kansas City front man would be a wild card here, but is certainly more than qualified for the position. Currently an assistant with the LA Galaxy, Onalfo is one of the most respected names in the business. He is loved by players, fans, and the media. Onalfo has a charismatic personality that will get the job done on the recruiting trail and he would be more than comfortable taking over a program at its peak. Keep in mind he works with David Beckham, Robbie Keane, and Landon Donovan on a daily basis. I am sure he can handle college players that want to take their game to the next level. Brian Maisonneuve-Porter has great connections to Indiana soccer. So it makes sense that the current IU assistant makes our list. Maisonneuve spent two seasons as an assistant with former Akron head coach Ken Lolla at the University of Louisville. He has loads of experience at the national team level thanks to coaching stints with the U.S. U-17s and U-21s. Maisonneuve also has Ohio roots after nine seasons as a player with the Columbus Crew. Not to mention the fact that he is a decorated national team player who starred in the 1998 World Cup.

Our overwhelming feeling is that the Zips need a big name to continue their progress and success on and off the field. Being a perennial contender for a national title and running the country’s most lucrative camps requires the very best.