The City of Três Corações Unveils Pelé’s Birthplace

With funding from the Ministry of Tourism in partnership with the local government, the House of Pelé was reconstructed based on memory and testimony from Pelé’s mother Celeste and his uncle George – who were also born in the same home. Since there is no photographic record of the original, the replica home was built from a collection of details and information made possible by both the city and the family – eventually becoming a project approved by Pelé’s family and turned into reality.

With the unveiling of the House of Pelé, the world can trace back to the beginnings of Pelé and see where the myth, the man and the legend began. The house features vintage furniture and décor that evokes the era of his day, and the overall project was overseen by renowned Rede Globo designer Keller Veiga.

With the presence of Pelé himself along with family members, guests and dignitaries – the inauguration festivities will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 23, 2012 which is also the 128th Anniversary of the City of Três Corações. The House of Pelé is located at Rua Edson Arantes do Nascimento, 1000 – Centro. Earlier in the day at 11:00 a.m., Pelé will visit the Monument of Dondinho in the Parque Municipal João Ramos do Nascimento to honor and pay respects to his late father, the one footballer Pelé looked up to as a young child and the man that gave him the motivation to excel at the game and give back to the community the way he has done to this very day.