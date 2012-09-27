Sovereign | Santander named Official Bank of the New England Revolution

The New England Revolution and Sovereign | Santander today announced their multi-year agreement making Sovereign | Santander the “Official Bank of the New England Revolution.” The multi-faceted agreement will focus heavily on the Bank’s and the Revolution’s joint community involvement and engagement under the tagline, “One Team, One Goal,” which will be used in all of Sovereign | Santander’s Revolution programs.

Sovereign | Santander’s agreement with the Revolution also includes day-of-game sponsorships; on-site game day programs; community clinics run by the Revolution Academy and Revs players; naming rights for the team’s official “Man of the Match” award; on-field advertising during Revolution matches; away game trips; as well as television broadcast, radio broadcast, print and digital inventory.

The New England Revolution is Sovereign | Santander’s first US-based soccer property and joins Santander’s global sporting portfolio that includes sponsorship of Copa Santander Libertardores, as well as the 2011 Copa America Argentina, Copa Sudamericana and Recopa Santander Sudamericana. Santander also sponsors the Ferrari Formula 1 race team, including Spanish driver Fernando Alonso and Brazilian driver Felipe Massa, as well as British McLaren drivers, Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton. In addition, Santander sponsors the four most prominent European races of the Formula 1 calendar: the British, German, Italian and Spanish Grand Prixs.

“Sovereign | Santander is a proud and committed partner of the New England Revolution and we carry that commitment to the communities and customers we serve,” commented Sovereign | Santander President and CEO Jorge Morán. “Soccer is the world’s most-followed sport. We have seen its immense impact through our relationships and existing sponsorships. We look forward to expanding our commitment to the sport in New England to further engage and enrich our community with this significant partnership.”

“It is great to partner with a champion in the banking industry like Sovereign | Santander,” said Robert Kraft, Chairman and CEO of The Kraft Group, the holding company for the New England Revolution. “Since our inception, the Revolution players and staff have always been champions in the community. The players regularly volunteer their time and resources to the communities that provide so much support for them throughout the year. Customer service is emphasized in everything that we do and teaming up with a company like Sovereign | Santander, which is equally committed to excellence in customer care, is important to us. We believe in the strength of teamwork and look forward to the many opportunities we will have to engage our fans through this new partnership.”

A cornerstone of the agreement will be the launch of the Sovereign | Santander New England Revolution Community Clinics. The Revolution and Sovereign | Santander will present a series of free soccer clinics – featuring on-site, interactive and instructional programs – for Boys & Girls Clubs members and children in the Bank’s local neighborhoods.

Brazilian soccer legend, Pelé, who is Santander’s soccer ambassador since 2008, was present at the announcement to show his support of the bank’s new endeavor related to “the beautiful game,” with which he is globally associated.

“I have always been a champion of the Santander Group, and Sovereign | Santander’s new commitment to soccer and the community in the U.S. is particularly meaningful to me,” Pelé said.