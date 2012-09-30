Pro Evolution Soccer 2013 vs. FIFA Soccer 13

This is an incredible year for soccer video games as Konami’s PES 2013 finally makes a run at the always impressive FIFA series from EA Sports. If you have the money, we would wholeheartedly recommend just buying both because you can’t have the full experience of the beautiful game with just one. Each title has its own strengths and unique qualities. We found it hard to find a major weakness in either as both companies have put out a strong, competitive product this year.

We had come to a simple conclusion: FIFA 13 plays better, but PES 2013 looks better. Let’s dive into the details:

FIFA 13: Everyone loves EA Sports and the FIFA series. They put out strong games in every genre and this year’s edition of FIFA Soccer may be the best-ever. They have a mobile tour, a global ad campaign, cool TV commercials, you name it. The game also landed the E3 Game Critics Award for “Best Sports Game”. Yeah, that’s right… people that play and review games for a living love this title!

FIFA 13’s gameplay is incredibly natural. The games, whether you play online or on your own, are absolutely flawless. The commentary is smooth, the crowd and the atmosphere are realistic, and the continued integration of ESPN makes it look and play like the real thing. The games also feel faster on FIFA when compared to Pro Evo. You feel like you are truly part of the game as the onscreen players react quickly to your every command.

FIFA holds a serious advantage in the licensing department and it shows. The numbers speak for themselves: 30 leagues, 500 clubs, and a whopping 15,000 players. This is where Pro Evo cannot compete as it does make a difference when you have to play as Wearside FC instead of Sunderland or as a guy named Halloso instead of Tim Howard on the U.S. national team.

Many critics will rave about the online features, but we are absolutely giddy when it comes to Match Day and the Ultimate Team. Both of these connect you to the real world of global football. It helps keep the game fresh and always relevant.

Again the gameplay is what sets FIFA apart from the competition. You won’t find a better, deeper gaming experience with the beautiful game anywhere!

FIFA 13 Score: 9.5/10

More FIFA Screenshots

PES 2013: Konami has always had a very loyal following thanks to their incredibly popular Winning Eleven series. The great games of the past have made for some very serious fans across the globe.

First, I love the fact that the game is backed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar. These are arguably the world’s best two players. Ronaldo is a star in Europe with Real Madrid, while Neymar is a Brazilian sensation that could dominate the game for 12-15 years.

I preferred the Pro Evo visuals when compared to FIFA. I just felt they were clearer and more authentic. The 3D compatibility adds even more value. The game intros were incredible, especially those before Champions League matches. The crowds, audio, and atmosphere were top flight as well.

I have always loved the Master League and Become a Legend options and this year’s offerings were great as expected.

The UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and Copa Santander Libertadores licenses alone make this worth a purchase because you can’t play in these incredible tournaments on FIFA. This is a big deal, especially when many consider the UCL to be on par with the World Cup in terms of popularity and the fact it comes around every year, not once every four.

PES 2013 Score: 9.0/10

More PES Screenshots

FINAL THOUGHTS: FIFA Soccer 13 and Pro Evolution Soccer 2013 are both better than previous editions. Both EA Sports and Konami worked hard to make improvements in order to keep pace with each other. Again the safe bet is just to buy both as they are well worth the money in either case.

FIFA walks away with a slight advantage in our head-to-head review thanks to flawless gameplay and authenticity. Pro Evo is just a step behind due to licensing issues, but stunning visuals and their UCL/Europa League/Copa Libertadores affiliation keep them near the top. We can’t wait to see what they come up with next year.