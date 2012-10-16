Lamar Hunt: A Life in Sports by Michael MacCambridge (Review)

Lamar Hunt is a legend among legends, the most decorated man in all of American sports. He was an innovator that brought sporting diversity to America. He created a professional league that would take on the NFL, forcing one of the most incredible mergers in the history of sports. He made professional tennis relevant and saved American soccer twice. Lifetimes of accomplishments could be found in a man that saw work and pleasure as the very same thing. He never gave up, was incredibly loyal and humble, and was a true visionary in every sense of the world.

It is safe to say that Mr. Hunt is an idol of mine. He represents the best of the beautiful game in America. He fell in love with soccer and wanted to share it with all Americans, creating the original NASL in the process. The league would bring the world’s game to the States, inspiring a new generation of fans and players. He was there for the highs of Pelé and the Cosmos and the lows of the league’s complete collapse.

But when Hunt put his mind to something, things happened. He didn’t give up on soccer and eventually became one of the key architects of a new league, MLS. Again he propped up the league on his shoulders, ensuring that soccer would live another day in America.

With Lamar Hunt’s incredible work in the past, American soccer has a solid foundation that has it poised for a breakthrough of breakthroughs in the next 15-20 years. Without Hunt, soccer would have been nothing more than a memory.

This is the first book that really does the Hunt family justice and that is saying something. It captures the spirit of an American pioneer, a gentleman that loved sports as no other man could. He could easily have consumed himself with the family oil business, but instead he invested millions in games that entertained all of America. Rather than being just a fan, Mr. Hunt was a benefactor at the highest level. That’s why is a Hall of Famer in soccer, tennis, and of course American football.

The story of Lamar Hunt offers something for everyone, but the most important thing is the legacy he left behind after his death.

I think this quote accurately describes the influence of Lamar Hunt:

“A father leaves his legacy behind with the good hearts and souls of the children he raises.”

Mr. Hunt’s dream of moving American sport forward is now the dream of his family, his children and grandchildren. His son Clark has been a driving force behind American soccer in Columbus and Dallas. The new family business is in very good hands.