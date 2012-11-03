Growth Continues for NPSL

The National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) is proud to announce the first round of expansion teams for the 2013 season. New members include FC Sparta Michigan and the Las Vegas Stallions. Additional clubs that have already been approved include Zanesville Athletic FC, the Cape Coral Hurricanes, Tampa Marauders FC, Miami United SC, Chesterfield United FC, Rock City Soccer Club, the New Orleans Jesters, Virginia FC, and RVA Football Club.

FC Sparta and Zanesville will be joining the Midwest Great Lakes Conference and will be competing against the likes of AFC Cleveland, Detroit City FC, FC Buffalo, and the Erie Admirals.

Zanesville will play their home matches at Foxfire Field, the former home of Maysville HS.

“My goal is to build a strong fan base, build some strong regional rivalries, and win the Great Lakes Conference,” Chairman Scott A. White commented.

White hopes the team will be instrumental in growing soccer in Southeast Ohio.

The Stallions, led by Alfred Hoviss, appear to be one of the most ambitious clubs in recent memory. They have set high expectations for their inaugural season, including the goal of winning their conference and making to the NPSL’s championship round. They also have impressive plans to engage local communities including charitable projects, exhibition matches, and Hispanic outreach programs.

Las Vegas’s squad will reflect the diversity of their city, a team that will include players from Switzerland, Serbia, Mexico and South America. A model club in the making, the Stallions plan to run their organization in a way that is family-friendly.

“We want to send the right message,” Hoviss declared. “We want to infuse family values, strength, and discipline.”

Their motto of “Never Run Alone” makes players Stallions for life, an exciting prospect as their players strive to make it to the next level.

The Cape Coral Hurricanes are one of several new Florida clubs. They will be playing their home matches at the beautiful Cape Coral High School, a stadium that holds over 2,400 fans. It also has many modern amenities, including an excellent pitch, two large concession stands, and an enclosed press box.

The Hurricanes plan to be a visible part of their local youth soccer community, one of the largest in the state. J.P. Terrasi, the team’s majority owner, will be rolling out an innovative marketing campaign thanks to his 15+ years of experience in that area.

Cape Coral’s squad will be made up primarily of Florida players from local colleges and universities, but some may also come from amateur leagues in SW Florida.

Tampa Marauders FC will bring top-flight soccer to downtown Tampa’s Howard W. Blake HS, a facility that holds over 2,000 fans.

“The approach of the organization is to provide a professional business that is fan friendly and affordable for all,” Marauders President Kevin Hickling. “Our stadium allows for fans to be up close and personal with the players at the game and to be interactive in various aspects of the game day show.”

The Marauders will be working closely with local youth soccer leagues, local school districts, foundations, and service organizations to help create a recognizable brand and build a strong fan base.

Miami United will also be added to the Sunshine Conference along with Cape Coral and Tampa. The team, led by President Roberto Sacca and Head Coach Miguel Mesa, will play in downtown Miami at Curtis Park. The facility will seat up to 7,000 fans.

Both Sacca and Mesa are former professional players so building relationships with the local soccer community won’t be an issue. The team has plans for several preseason friendlies, some as soon as January. The organization has an ambitious goal of growing into a top-flight professional team within 3 years.

Chesterfield United, based in Virginia, is expected to be added to the league’s South Atlantic Conference.

“We wanted to create a team made up of the community for the community, and I think we will work hard to make that happen and make it a success,” General Manager Patrick McStay stated.

Home matches will be played at Williams Stadium located on the Ft. Lee Army Base. The facility has a new turf field and holds close to 10,000 fans.

“We did not want to put decision-making in the hands of one or two people,” McStay continued. “The club is the ‘owner’ so that we are never to lose sight of what is really important and that is developing the youth in our club.”

Rock City will be joining the South Central Conference. The team will play home matches at the Little Rock Christian Academy. The stadium features a FIFA-approved turf field, seating and parking for over 1,500 fans, and there are plans to remodel the locker rooms in the near future.

“Being the only team in the state of Arkansas that is competing at a level as high as the NPSL is really going to provide us with an opportunity to unite the soccer players and fans across the state, an opportunity that we plan to immediately capitalize on,” Jared Keesee stated.

It is clear that the club has big plans for their first season.

“I want us to be very competitive from the start and to really take some big steps when it comes to building a loyal and involved fan base,” Keesee added.

New Orleans, Virginia FC, and RVA Football Club round out the league’s new clubs.

Further announcements regarding additional teams will be made at a later date as a number of applicants are still being reviewed.