Soccer News Weekly is lightweight news show covering a few topics in world football. It’s produced by Jared Montz and is regularly syndicated on ISN. Jared is a former pro player and founder of OnlineSoccerAcademy.com.
View Does Ronaldo Wear Makeup on Youtube.
David Villa has Kidney Stones, a kid spins a ball on a pen in his mouth and Stranger Danger for Frank Ribery. These stories and more on Soccer News Weekly!
Does Ronaldo wear make up?
For a bonus video learn a soccer juggling trick Jared originally made for Disney’s Youtube channel.
One Comment
[…] the article here: Does Ronaldo Wear Makeup? – Soccer News Weekly (2/15/13) Tags:few-topics, former-pro, isn, jared, jared-montz, news-show, online, regularly-syndicated, […]