USMNT Ticket Giveaway Courtesy of Allstate

Allstate, a sponsor of the U.S. Men’s National Team, has provided us with a chance to give away 3 tickets for the U.S./Belgium match in Cleveland.
It is going to be an incredible match between two world-class teams. Simply put, it is the beautiful game at its best. So how can you win these great seats?
Just tell us why Cleveland is a great sports city.
Jurgen Klinsmann talked about it today during his press conference. Sacha Kljestan said he watched the Browns when he was a kid.
We all know that Cleveland sports are special, inspiring, and well at times, heartbreaking. We know the last part a little too well.
Share your thoughts below for a chance to win.
6 Comments
Cleveland is great because of its soccer history…..the Stokers, the Force, the Crunch, the City Stars, and now AFC Cleveland!
Cleveland is great because of the people of Cleveland. Win or lose they still love their sports teams and are as passionate as they come. Also this city has a good history in soccer. I remember being little and the Cleveland Convocation center going nuts when the Crunch won their championships. Finally with the city has really jumped on the bandwagon of the University of Akron mens soccer team. The past few years you see a lot of youth teams from the Cleveland area down at those games rooting on the Zips. With continued success of players from the Cleveland area like Darlington Nagbe, Justin Morrow and Josh Williams just to name 3, the popularity of soccer with grow even more in the City of Cleveland.
Petro is the winner of the tickets as the first to comment! Your tickets will be at will call at the stadium. Feel free to send us a message if you have any questions.
lol well im glad i typed what I did then
I think Cleveland is a great city, but Akron has better soccer even without Caleb Porter. More pros have come from the University of Akron than CSU’s entire history. Cleveland State doesn’t put up much of a fight against Akron anyways.
Cleveland is the best sports city in the country….Browns, Indians, Cavs, our minor league teams. There is always something to watch. It is one of the best soccer markets in the countries thanks to countless youth programs and a fledgling pro team in AFC Cleveland. The future is bright and I hope to see the national team in Cleveland again before too long.