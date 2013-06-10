USMNT Ticket Giveaway Courtesy of Allstate

Allstate, a sponsor of the U.S. Men’s National Team, has provided us with a chance to give away 3 tickets for the U.S./Panama match in Seattle.

We partnered with our friends at goalWA.net to give away a pair on their Facebook page and we are giving away a single ticket right here.

It is going to be an incredible match between two world-class teams. You want to be there to cheer on the Red, White, and Blue as they get one step closer to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. And you can, thanks to our friends at Allstate.

Just tell us why Seattle is a great sports city.

There are some many good things to say about the Emerald City. Where do you start? Send us an email with your thoughts to editor@isnsoccer.com.

Allstate is a strong supporter of the game we all love and they are always giving back. They are giving you the chance to win the hottest tickets in town!

Don’t forget to send an email to editor@isnsoccer.com or visit the goalWA.net Facebook page for another chance to win!