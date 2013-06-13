Two More National Team Giveaways from Allstate

Allstate, a sponsor of both the USMNT and USWNT, has provided ISN with more great tickets as a reward to our readers.

We have two tickets to the USWNT match against the Korea Republic at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ on June 20. We also have three tickets to the USMNT match against Honduras at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, UT on June 18.

How can you win these great seats from our friends at Allstate?

Simply answer the following question:

Why are you excited about the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) playoffs?

Send your response to editor@isnsoccer.com with your name and the match you would like to attend. We will choose our favorite answers and get in touch with the winners.

The Allstate Fan Zone is an interactive area where fans can come together outside the stadium prior to the game. Fans can register to win ticket upgrades, signed merchandise, and take part in other fun activities.

Simply put, it is a great place to stop at before the big match! Thank you to Allstate for their continued support of U.S. Soccer and best of luck to all of our contestants.