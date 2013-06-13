Two More National Team Giveaways from Allstate

Allstate, a sponsor of both the USMNT and USWNT, has provided ISN with more great tickets as a reward to our readers.
We have two tickets to the USWNT match against the Korea Republic at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ on June 20. We also have three tickets to the USMNT match against Honduras at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, UT on June 18.
How can you win these great seats from our friends at Allstate?
Simply answer the following question:
Why are you excited about the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) playoffs?
Send your response to editor@isnsoccer.com with your name and the match you would like to attend. We will choose our favorite answers and get in touch with the winners.
The Allstate Fan Zone is an interactive area where fans can come together outside the stadium prior to the game. Fans can register to win ticket upgrades, signed merchandise, and take part in other fun activities.
Simply put, it is a great place to stop at before the big match! Thank you to Allstate for their continued support of U.S. Soccer and best of luck to all of our contestants.
3 Comments
Andrew Burt is our first winner of the USMNT/USWNT ticket giveaway courtesy of Allstate! He will be heading out to Rio Tinto to see the U.S. take on Honduras.
He said this about the NPSL playoffs:
“As a coach and former player I really appreciate high levels of soccer. The NPSL has a grassroots feel: not a lot of hype and hoopla, but a lot of high quality soccer. Every game is competitive and the level of soccer is exceptional. The playoffs will add a level of competitiveness and quality to an already exciting league.”
Thank you for the 65 entries!
We are able to give away 3 more tickets thanks to the great response and the continued generosity of our friends at Allstate.
The winner is Benjamin Ackerman. This is what he said about the NPSL playoffs:
“I’m pretty excited to see who wins. The thing I really like about the league is that it covers nearly every corner of the country. It makes it so every fan can have a rooting interest. Although Las Vegas seems to be struggling this year, there is no shortage of other teams to cheer for. I go with Buffalo or Binghamton as they are from the area near where I grew up. Plus, it’s always nice to have athletes who are playing the sport because they love it, not because they’re getting rich.”